JACKSON HOLE, Wyoming (KIFI)-Snow King Mountain in Jackson Hole opened their resort this weekend after getting the best snow in over a decade.

The Rafferty Lift, Gondola and the King’s Grill all opened for the winter sports season today, so those looking to shred some powder this holiday season can now hit the slopes. Other areas at Snow King, such as the Cowboy Coaster will open next weekend and King Tubes is anticipated to open soon, but an official date has not been announced yet.

Due to the amount of snowfall, the Sunnyside lift and backside terrain will be closed for a time, but will open as soon as conditions allow.

Those interested in buying a Snow King pass for the season can buy one here.

