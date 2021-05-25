JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) – Snow King Mountain Resort (SKMR) is well underway on summer construction projects on Snow King Mountain.
These projects include a new gondola to replace the Summit Lift, a new lift on the south side of the mountain, a new beginner teaching zone at the summit, snowmaking enhancements, a zip-line experience, relocation of the base of the Cougar lift and a new access road/beginner ski route from the summit.
Construction work for these projects is taking place at multiple locations within the ski area permit boundary over the course of this summer and fall. Trail users in the greater Snow King area can stay up to date on construction activities, trail closures and trail re-routes online HERE and by reading weekly construction updates posted on signage at the base of Snow King Mountain.
“We are so excited to share these new improvements with the community and our visitors this coming winter. For this summer, we hope our visitors and locals can help us get through the construction season safely by observing signage, closures, and safety guidelines when hiking or biking on the King,” said President and General Manager of SKMR, Ryan Stanley.
