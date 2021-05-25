JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) – You can buy chairs from the Snow King Mountain Resort (SKMR) Summit Lift starting Friday.

The resort team has been receiving calls, email, and texts the past few months asking about what is happening with the Summit Lift. The resort tried to find a new home for the entire ski lift at another small ski area so it could live on but can’t wait any longer due to space constraints.

For those who want to own a piece of Snow King history, 100 of the chairs will be available for purchase online at a cost of $1,500 per chair.

Proceeds will go toward new improvements on the mountain this summer.

The remainder of the chairs will be kept for donation to a public bench collaboration project so the history of the King can live on in Jackson.

Chairs will go on sale online at 10:00 a.m. You can purchase a chair by going to www.snowkingmountain.com and clicking on the buy now button in the upper right corner.

Snow King Mountain staff will be available to help load chairs for pickup June 1 to June 4 from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

For anyone interested in other parts of the lift, contact info@snowkingmountain.com.

