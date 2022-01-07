IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The current levels of snow pack on the top of our local mountains are greater than the average snow levels at this time in the winter season.

It was a very slow start to the winter season, but after lots of heavy snowstorms, every local area around Eastern Idaho now has lots of snow pack.

Experts say this is great news as they are hoping that this can make up for a lackluster summer. Drought has plagued the summer months for most of us here in Eastern Idaho with some areas that received as little as no rainfall in an entire month at times. They are also hoping the increased snowpack can fill up the reservoirs to be back up to normal levels.

Here are the percentages of how much snow local areas have received compared to the historical averages found at this time in those places:

Salmon/Challis/Stanley: 123%

Big Lost including Mackay: 152%

Little Lost: 143%

Birch, Medicine Lodge, Beaver, Camas: 120%

Henry’s Fork, Tetons: 112%

Snake Basin by the Palisades: 119%

Willow, Blackfoot, Portneuf: 130%

Bear River: 141%

