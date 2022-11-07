Front comes through and does a number on us today with wind advisories for I-15 south of Idaho Falls to American Falls through 11am. Winds will push 30-45+mph and combined with some rains and snow mix, will make for hazardous travel. Slick conditions take over as most of us have hit the highs for the day and temperatures will be dropping to freezing into tonight for snow and rain into the valley. Some accumulations are expected for mountain communities 4-8″. Front will take cold air into new ranges for the valley by late week with lows in the tweens and single digits by Friday.

Highs from 46 this morning to 35 degrees by 4pm in Idaho Falls with a rain/snow mix changing over to some snow later. Snows and breezes blowing 25-35mph today. Around freezing tonight for valley temperatures. Download our weather app for neighborhood temperatures and live VIPIR.

Jeff Roper, First Alert Weather

