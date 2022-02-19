TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies will be present throughout the night tonight with no chances for snow. Winds will be slightly breezy tonight between 10-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Low temperatures will be warmer than usual by only going down to the 20’s.

TOMORROW: Snow showers will be present for most of the region at some point in the day tomorrow. They will look to start in central ID in the morning hours and then carry over to the rest of the region in the afternoon. This means isolated snow showers can be found anywhere within the region in the afternoon. Snow showers will mostly move out of the region briefly for tomorrow night overnight, but there could be a stray shower still present for that time. Winds will be breezy with gusts getting up to 40 mph and sustained winds sticking between 15-20 mph. High temperatures will get into the 30’s and low 40’s.

LONG TERM: Snow showers will continue for Monday and stray showers could even be found on Tuesday. We dry up for Wednesday, but then another system comes here bringing more isolated snow showers for the end of next week. Accumulations by the end of Tuesday look to be an inch or less for most areas with only Island Park and Driggs looking to barely get above an inch. Winds will remain breezy until Monday evening. They should look to then calm down for the rest of the week. High temperatures will decrease a lot in the next few days. High temperatures go down to the 20’s for Monday and then down to the teen’s and 10’s for Tuesday thru Thursday. High’s slightly rebound to the upper 20’s for next weekend.

