IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)-A snow squall warning is in effect until 1:30 PM MST for I-15, US-26 near Blackfoot, ID; I-15, US-26, US-20 near Idaho Falls, ID; I-86, I-15, US-30, US-91 near Pocatello, ID and US-91 near Preston, ID.

The post Snow squall warning for Eastern Idaho appeared first on Local News 8.