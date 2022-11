By

SNOW SQUALL WARNING FOR... SOUTHWESTERN FREMONT COUNTY IN SOUTHEASTERN IDAHO... SOUTHEASTERN JEFFERSON COUNTY IN SOUTHEASTERN IDAHO... NORTHWESTERN BANNOCK COUNTY IN SOUTHEASTERN IDAHO... CENTRAL POWER COUNTY IN SOUTHEASTERN IDAHO... NORTHWESTERN BONNEVILLE COUNTY IN SOUTHEASTERN IDAHO... WESTERN MADISON COUNTY IN SOUTHEASTERN IDAHO... CENTRAL BINGHAM COUNTY IN SOUTHEASTERN IDAHO... * UNTIL 830 AM MST. * AT 728 AM MST, A DANGEROUS SNOW SQUALL WAS LOCATED ALONG A LINE EXTENDING FROM MENAN TO NEAR FORT HALL BANNOCK CREEK LODGE, MOVING NORTHEAST AT 15 MPH. HAZARD...INTENSE BURSTS OF HEAVY SNOW AND GUSTY WINDS LEADING TO BLOWING SNOW AND RAPIDLY FALLING VISIBILITY. SOURCE...RADAR AND WEBCAMS. IMPACT...DANGEROUS AND LIFE-THREATENING TRAVEL CONDITIONS ARE EXPECTED TO DEVELOP RAPIDLY IN THE WARNING AREA. * TRAVEL AROUND AND BETWEEN REXBURG, IDAHO FALLS, INL, BLACKFOOT, FORT HALL, POCATELLO, AND AMERICAN FALLS COULD BE TREACHEROUS.

The post Snow Squall Warning appeared first on Local News 8.