TETON VILLAGE, Wyo. (KIFI/KIDK)-Jackson Hole Mountain Resort claims this has been one of the “snowiest” season it has seen in its history.

According to its measurements, 134 inches of snow have fallen on the upper mountain since the start of the year. 272 inches of snow has fallen since the start of the season.

The current base depth of 91 inches makes it the deepest on record in the resort’s history.

“We’re in the flow,” stated JHMR Vice President of Operations Tim Mason. “I’m impressed by the virility and sustained nature of this storm cycle, and how our staff have responded to it. We have worked tirelessly to ensure the parking lots are plowed, buses are running, and the mountain opens in a timely and safe manner. Not to mention the skiing has been incredible; this is a January for the record books.”

There has been 21 inches of fresh snow in the last 48 hours and there is more in the forecast.