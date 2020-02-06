Local News

WEST YELLOWSTONE, Mt. (KIFI/KIDK)-A Minnesota snowmobiler was hospitalized Wednesday after a crash near West Yellowstone.

The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue said the 30-year-old man crashed at around 3:25 p.m. while snowmobiling on the Big Sky Tail system about 16 miles northwest of West Yellowstone. Rescuers found the man quickly because he was with friends and able to call 911.

The man, who suffered a broken ankle, was transported by specialized snow ambulance to an awaiting ambulance and transported to the Bozeman Health Hospital.