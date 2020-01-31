News

GALLATIN COUNTY, Mt.(KIFI/KIDK)-A 67-year-old North Carolina man was hospitalized with a hip injury after crashing his snowmobile into a tree on the Little Snowy Trail, about 2 miles west of West Yellowstone at around 3:45 p.m. Wednesday.

The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue team found the accident quickly because the man was with friends who could provide an accurate location.

Responders met the victim at the scene with a specialized snow ambulance. He was then transported off the trail system to an awaiting ambulance from the Hebgen Basin Fire Department. He was taken to the Big Sky Medical Center.