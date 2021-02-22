MGN Online

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)-A Blackfoot man was hospitalized Sunday after his snowmobile was struck by an oncoming vehicle.

Idaho State Police said Justin R. Wood, 31, was attempting to cross US 26 on a snowmobile at around 11:43 a.m. Sunday. He was struck by a 2010 Toyota Highlander driven by Justin R. Miller, 45, of Rigby. Miller was eastbound on the highway at mile marker 360.3, west of Swan Valley.

Wood was transported by ground ambulance to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.

Miller and his two passengers were wearing seat belts. Wood was wearing a helmet.

The highway was blocked for about an hour Sunday morning.

