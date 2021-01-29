Gallatin County Sheriff's Office Search & Rescue

WEST YELLOWSTONE, Mt. (KIFI)-A 45-year-old snowmobiler is safe today, after he got his machine stuck in the backcountry at around 5:15 p.m. Thursday.

The man, who was not identified, or injured, was driving on the Big Sky trail system about 16 miles northwest of West Yellowstone.

Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue said the man was snowmobiling by himself and did not have gear to survive the night outdoors. He did have cell phone service and was able to call 911. That allowed dispatchers to pinpoint his exact location.

Rescuers were able to ride to the man, but it took a group effort. A few Search and Rescue team members got stuck in the very deep snow, but were able to get the man’s snowmobile un-stuck. He then rode out of the backcountry on his own.

