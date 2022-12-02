IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – As winter weather hits Idaho Falls, some roads may be clear and safe to drive before others.

Zone A Idaho Falls

Roads in Zone A were built when households typically only had one vehicle and both the driveways and roadways were more narrow. But today, most of those households use street parking, and clearing every road becomes a big hassle.

“We’ve heard a lot of people give us feedback from zone a that it’s really inconvenient and challenging for them to move their vehicles several times to allow snowplows to come through,” Public Works PIO Kerry Hammon said. “Instead of asking them to move their vehicles to different times, we’ve delayed zone plowing until this weekend when they can just move their vehicles one time and we can get through, get the snow removed and they can go back to parking on the street.

As a result, the roadways are plowed less regularly than the rest of the city. But as winter and snowplow-related accidents increase in the state, the city asks drivers to be aware.

“We just want to remind folks to slow down, to increase the distance between you and the car in front of you,” Hammon said. “Then give yourself plenty of time to stop and find a little bit ahead of time to get where you’re going.”

The city reminds us fewer cars on the roadways means faster more effective snow removal.

