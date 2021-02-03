Blowing and drifting snow has closed 3 state highways in Eastern Idaho.
The highways currently closed are:
- Idaho 32 between Ashton and Tetonia
- Idaho 33 between Newdale and Tetonia
- Idaho 47 between Ashton to Bear Gulch
It’s unknown exactly when the highways will reopen.
County roads are also seeing blowing and drifting snow across the region.
Rocky Mountain Power reported a few localized power outages between Firth and Rexburg.
Snow depths reported from around the region as of 8 a.m. Wednesday:
- American Falls – 1.9 inches
- Ammon – 2.5 to 3 inches
- Island Park – 6 inches
- Ucon – 3 inches
- Inkom – 3.7 inches
High wind gust were also reported from the around region:
- Black Pine in Cassia County – 49 mph gust at 7:39 a.m.
- Highway 33 Botts site – 48 mph gust at 5:00 a.m.
Idaho Falls has issued a “Snow Event” which places parking restrictions on all roads in the city.
