POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Southeast Idaho is getting hit with another winter storm.

While skiers and snowboarders may be excited about the fresh inches of snow, Pocatello Police are asking themselves how many accidents they’ll be attending to.

“How many accidents are we gonna have today? That’s usually what myself and all my guys are thinking,” said Lieutenant Ian Nelson with PPD.

The best bad weather driving advice that Nelson can give is to just not.

“If you don’t have to be out driving, don’t. Stay home,” Nelson said.

For those who do have to leave the house, give yourself plenty of time to get where you’re going. The leading cause of wrecks in snowy weather is driving too fast.

“Speed is the biggest factor. People just don’t slow down enough,” Nelson said.

Give yourself three times the space you would normally need to slow down. Otherwise, you could slide into someone’s car.

If you do start sliding, don’t slam the brakes.

“Start doing some of your tap braking. Let the tires not lock up. Once they lock up, you’re just going to continue to slide,” Nelson said.

Your vehicle should be prepared for the snowy roads.

“Make sure your vehicle is equipped with proper snow tires. Make sure your wipers work, make sure you have washer fluid,” Nelson said.

Pack extra supplies in the car, like an ice scraper, salt or kitty litter (to get traction if your tires are stuck) and warm clothes.

“If you’re traveling on the interstate, make sure you have a provision kit that’s got flares, some extra food, some blankets, just in case you slide off,” Nelson said.

Stay with Local News 8 for updates on road conditions and accidents.