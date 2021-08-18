Roger Phillips/Idaho Fish and Game Sockeye released into MK Nature Center. Fish were Columbia River strays trapped at Lower Granite Dam.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The Idaho Department of Fish and Game says 15 live adult sockeye salmon have been released at its nature center in Boise.

The agency said Tuesday the sockeye can be viewed at the MK Nature Center’s Alpine Lake aquarium from daylight to dusk.

The fish were trapped at Lower Granite Dam in eastern Washington as part of an effort to make sure there are enough fish for a hatchery program intended to save the fish from extinction.

But genetic testing showed the fish are not Snake River sockeye, but sockeye from other parts of the Columbia basin.

