POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – New Horizon Center is currently running its Socks and Soup Drive.

Donations will go to students and families in need of a little extra help. They ask you only donate new socks.

If you have other new or like new clothing items, especially XL and above, that you would like to donate, contact Tanner Saxton @ saxtonta@sd25.us OR Jenny @ dareje@sd25.us

The drive will continue through Dec. 10.

Donation bins are at the following locations:

Prime Time Auctions at 2221 S 5th Mon-Fri

Sat 8:30-5:30

9-2 Old Town Mercantile at 134 N Main St. Mon – Sat 10:00 – 5:00 Phil Meador Toyota at 1855 Flandro Dr. Mon – Sat 9:00 – 7:00 Quayle Insurance at 470 Pershing Ave. Mon – Fri 8:30 – 5:30 Pocatello/Chubbuck School District at 3115 Pole Line Rd Mon – Fri 8:00 – 4:00 Chubbuck City Building at 290 E Linden Mon – Sat 8:00 – 5:00 Kanda’s & Co… at 159 S. Main St. Mon – Sat 10:00 – 4:00

