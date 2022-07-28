KIFI

(BONNEVILLE COUNTY – KIFI ) A Soda Springs man died from drowning in the Palisades Reservoir Wednesday afternoon.

Sgt. Bryan Lovell, from the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office says, the call came in around 2 p.m.

“Deputies were dispatched to the Palisades Reservoir, near McCoy Creek for a possible drowning. The reporting party told Dispatch a man on a paddle board went into the water and did not resurface. The man was not wearing a life jacket at the time. The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team, Search and Rescue, Swan Valley Fire and Idaho Falls Ambulance all responded to the area.

An arriving Deputy was able to dive in the location where the male was last seen and quickly recover him, however he was already deceased. The victim was identified as 57 year old Gary Vorwaller of Soda Springs.”

