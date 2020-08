Local News

SPENCER, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-One person was killed in a one-vehicle crash on Interstate 15, near Spencer Friday.

Idaho State Police said Ychel Portillo, 31, of Soda Springs, was southbound in a 2009 Saturn Aura. The car went off the left side of the road, overcorrected, and went off the right shoulder before it rolled.

Portillo was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene.