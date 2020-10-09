IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-A small number of Idaho voters may have received two ballots in the mail.

Bonneville County Clerk Penny Manning says her office discovered that a new state software program was the culprit.

Here’s what happened. When printing out address labels, the software printed duplicate labels for a limited number of voters. As a result, some of the first ballots mailed were duplicates.

As soon as the glitch was discovered, it was reported and repaired.

Manning said, however, if you were tempted to try to vote twice. Any duplicate ballots delivered to the elections office would be discovered. All ballots are double-checked against a voter registration signature. As a result, it is virtually impossible for someone to actually vote twice without getting caught.

The Idaho Secretary of State’s Office said the good news is that no Idaho voters will be disenfranchised.

Some voters are also reporting getting a general election ballot mailed to them that they didn’t think they had ordered. In fact, many who requested a primary ballot may have inadvertently requested a general election ballot at that time. The elections office can address your concern.

Manning said she is very confident in the mail-in ballot system. But, if you don’t trust the mail, there are two drop boxes at the County Elections Office at 825 Shoup Avenue. You may also walk it into the office itself.

You may also call the Elections Office at 208-529-1363 or e-mail vote@co.bonneville.id.us to make sure your ballot arrived there.