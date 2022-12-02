FAIRFIELD, Idaho (KIFI) – Soldier Mountain is opening Chair 1, also known as the High Trail Express, two weeks ahead of schedule this Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 3-4, along with the Miss Belle magic carpet area and tubing hill.

The ski resort will operate from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days. All services — including the rental shop, snow sports school, restaurant, and Fox Den Pub — will be open.

Soldier Mountain general manager Paul Alden said the top of Chair 1 has a base in excess of 20 inches and the resort has track packed every run to ensure a good base throughout the season. He said they took possession of a new tiller yesterday that will make its grooming even better.

He said check the resort’s website and Facebook and Instagram feeds for further information about the possibility of also opening Chair 2, the Bird’s Eye lift.

It is also hosting a Pray for Snow Party Saturday evening, Dec. 3, at the lodge. The free event starts at 5 p.m. and features live music.

The resort will reopen Dec. 10-11, conditions permitting, and commence daily operations for the holidays Dec. 15-Jan. 2 except for Christmas Day Dec. 25. Soldier Mountain will commence its post-holiday Thursday-Sunday schedule Jan. 5. It will also open for Martin Luther King Jr. Day Jan. 16 and President’s Day Feb. 20

Full-day adult lift tickets cost $59 online and $74 in person for adults, and half-day tickets cost $44 online and $59 in person. Full-day tickets for youths ages 6-17 and seniors 70 and older cost $39 online and $54 in person, and half-day tickets cost $24 online and $39 in person. Tickets for children ages 5 and younger are free online or $15 in person.

Full-day military adult lift tickets cost $42 online and $57 in person, and half-day tickets cost $34 online and $49 in person. Full-day military youth lift tickets cost $29 online and $44 in person, and half-day tickets cost $19 online and $34 in person.

Full-day tickets for the Miss Belle magic carpet cost $29 online or $44 in person.

Three-hour tickets for the tubing hill cost $24 online or $39 in person. Rental tubes are included in the price of the tickets and are available for pickup at the rental shop in the lodge.

Alden said guests will enjoy an improved on-mountain experience this winter.

Soldier Mountain hired a contractor this summer to mow key runs at the top of Chair 2 that tend to get overgrown with brush and are windblown. This will allow the snow to stick better and enable the resort to open trails earlier and keep them open longer

In addition, Soldier Mountain deployed three SNAPD action cameras — one at the top of the magic carpet, one as skiers and riders unload Chair 1, and a third near the top of Chair 2 with a picturesque mountain backdrop. The camera systems are designed to work like those at amusement parks that automatically capture guests as they pass by. They leverage RFID technology to identify guests and allows them to access their pictures online or via a smartphone app. SNAPD day passes at Solder Mountain will cost $10 and a SNAPD season pass will run $25.

The resort also upgraded its WiFi network, improving reception throughout the base area from the lodge to the magic carpet.

Soldier Mountain has already been booking seats on the snowcat for its renowned backcountry experiences, and staff are gearing up for a busy season. They are also taking reservations for the resort’s “My Mountain” package. For $6,000 this package lets you privately book the mountain during nonoperational days (Mondays-Wednesdays) for corporate retreats or personal events.

Visit soldiermountain.com for more details.

The post Soldier Mountain opening Chair 1 this Saturday appeared first on Local News 8.