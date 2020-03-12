National-World

EUROPE (KIFI/KIDK) – The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has announced in Europe, all senior missionaries and young missionaries with serious or chronic medical conditions will return home beginning Thursday, March 12, 2020.

These missionaries, who are at a higher risk for complications from COVID-19, come from 22 missions across Europe.

This applies to these 22 missions:

Adriatic South Mission

Alpine German-Speaking Mission

Belgium/Netherlands Mission

Czech/Slovak Mission

Denmark Copenhagen Mission

England Birmingham Mission

England Leeds Mission

England London Mission

England Manchester Mission

Finland Helsinki Mission

France Paris Mission

France Lyon Mission

Germany Berlin Mission

Germany Frankfurt Mission

Italy Milan Mission

Italy Rome Mission

Norway Oslo Mission

Portugal Lisbon Mission

Scotland/Ireland Mission

Spain Barcelona Mission

Spain Madrid Mission

Sweden Stockholm Mission

After returning home, the missionaries will self-isolate for 14 days.

They will not receive a new temporary assignment but will be considered for reassignment once the COVID-19 situation abates.

Several temples have been closed because of concern for the workers and patrons. A large number of temple workers and patrons are from an older demographic, which has a higher susceptibility to complications from the coronavirus. These closures are in accordance with the recommendations of local public health agencies. The following temples have been temporarily closed:

