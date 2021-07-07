KIFI

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Pocatello City Council members Claudia Ortega, Roger Bray, and Chris Stevens will be conducting a city-wide listening and information tour during July and August.

The purpose of the tour is to gather citizen input regarding topics brought forward by members of the public, listen to concerns and suggestions from the public, and provide general information regarding a range of topics.

These council members promised to conduct such meetings on a regular basis during their campaigns. Unfortunately, lengthy discussions with the City Attorney and the Idaho Attorney General’s Office were required before Assistant Attorney General Brian Kane confirmed that three council members holding a community conversation of this type does not break Idaho Open Meeting laws. Once that was settled, Covid-19 struck and the council members chose to postpone the meetings.

googletag.cmd.push(function () {

googletag.display(“div-gpt-ad-6”);

});

Now, finally, the tour has a green light. Meetings will be held in various parks and meeting spaces throughout the city. The first six meetings are scheduled as follows:

• July 10 (Saturday) – 9:30 AM at Caldwell Park

o 8th Avenue & Center Street

googletag.cmd.push(function () {

googletag.display(“div-gpt-ad-7”);

});

• July 14 (Wednesday) – 6:30 PM at the Bannock County Senior Center

o North 7th & Bonneville

• July 17 (Saturday) – 9:30 AM at Westello Park

o Westello & Highland Blvd

• July 20 – (Tuesday) – 6:30 PM at Sister City Park

o Satterfield & Pocatello Creek Road

• July 21 (Wednesday) – 6:30m PM at Alameda Park

o Wayne & Pine

• July 24 (Saturday) – 9:30 AM at Fremont Park

These conversations will be informal and down-to-earth. Every question and comment is important and will be respected. Participants will gather in the park shelters if available. Otherwise, look for the three council members comfortably seated in lawn chairs elsewhere in the park awaiting your questions and ready to share information.

For further information, call 208-244-4893.

The post Some Pocatello Council members hosting information meetings at local parks appeared first on Local News 8.