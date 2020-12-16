JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI/KIDK)-The Teton County Health Department in Jackson is warning anyone who rode the START Bus to Teton Village last week that they may have been exposed to COVID-19.

Two persons rode to and from Teton Village during their infectious period before they tested positive for the virus.

START is not allowed to identify the individuals involved. So, instead, they are advising everyone who rode the Teton Village Express for more than 15 minutes between Miller Park and Teton Village December 7, 9, and 10 at 8 a.m. or 4 p.m., or the Teton Village Local from Willow/Snow King to Teton Village on December 12, to follow Health Department recommendations.

People who rode START busses on those dates should monitor symptoms for 14 days after exposure, check your temperature and watch for indicators like a cough, cold-like symptoms, sore throat, difficulty breathing, shortness of breath, muscle aches, headache, and loss of taste or smell.

Teton County Health is encouraging people to order a Vault Test, which is free for Wyoming residents.

If you notice any of those symptoms, test immediately and notify your personal physician or St. John’s Medical Center at 307-739-4898.

Masks are required on all START Buses and all undergo extensive cleaning.