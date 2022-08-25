Sunny to start and mild in the valley with 72 by 10am and around 90 degrees later (89 in Idaho Falls) with some light hazy sun and windy at times in Idaho Falls and Pocatello, winds southwest gusting to 20+ clouds building for mountains and chance of storms with gusty winds and highs in the 80’s. Lows tonight around 60, Cooling down gradually with limited shower chances tomorrow, some fog in Jackson and highs mid to upper 80’s in the valley and low 80’s in mountains. Some of us will see 79 degrees on Sunday with cooling pattern into the weekend. There will be slight mountain storm hits.

Jeff Roper, First Alert Weather

