BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) — Are you expecting a refund after filing your 2021 tax return? There may be one more step to take before you can get a refund.

The Idaho State Tax Commission might send a letter asking you to provide missing or extra information that supports your tax return.

“These letters help confirm that your tax return shows the correct data,” Tax Commission Chairman Jeff McCray said. “You can use our website at tax.idaho.gov to respond quickly to the letters.”

All income tax returns go through accuracy checks before the state issues any refunds. If you receive a letter, take the requested action right away. Processing of your refund will continue once you provide the needed information.

Last year the Tax Commission sent nearly 17,000 letters to taxpayers asking for extra information about their income tax returns.

To learn more, visit the Refund Info page at tax.idaho.gov/refundinfo.

For help with other tax questions, call the Tax Commission at (208) 334-7660 in the Boise area or toll free at (800) 972-7660.

