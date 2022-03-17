IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – A Driggs man trapped in Ukraine has died, family and friends say.

And now, friends and family are remembering him.

Karin Moseley wants her life-long friend Hill to be remembered as a fierce friend, a devoted partner, and a lover of fly fishing.

“He helped anybody who crossed his path, that he could. To a fault. To a fault. Jim was somebody the world needs more of,” Moseley said.

Hill was in the northern Ukraine city of Chernihiv seeking life-extending treatment for his long-time partner Irina, who suffers from Multiple Sclerosis when Russian forces invaded.

“He was heart and soul, body and soul, 100 percent vested in doing what he could to provide the best kind of care for his significant other,” Moseley said.

Hill’s sister said on Facebook that he was in a bread line when he was gunned down by Russian snipers.

Hill had also been posting on Facebook, giving updates of what he, Irina, and Irina’s mother were dealing with.

The posts talked about food shortages, constant bombings, and gave updates on Irina’s health.

Moseley says she just hopes Hill didn’t suffer, and that it would have destroyed Hill to see Irina die.

“I’m glad that he went before Irina, I’m glad that he went quickly, I’m glad he was where he wanted to be, doing the most important thing to him,” Moseley said. “And I’m hoping he didn’t suffer. It doesn’t sound like he did.”

