By Alexis Cortez

Click here for updates on this story

PHOENIX (KPHO) — Police say the son of Lori Vallow was arrested over the weekend after allegedly raping a woman as she told him to stop at her Mesa home. Colby Ryan, 26, was booked into Maricopa County Jail on Saturday.

On Friday, just before 8 p.m., the victim reported Ryan sexually assaulted her two days before. The woman told police Ryan came over to her house, and the two began watching television and kissing. However, as Ryan pushed to do more, the victim decided she didn’t want to continue and told Ryan, “stop,” “this isn’t a good idea,” and “I don’t want to do this,” according to the court paperwork.

Investigators say Ryan then raped the victim as she continued to plead for him to stop and tried to push him off. Ryan then reportedly got off the woman, and she says she told him she wasn’t okay with what happened and wanted to be left alone. Court paperwork says Ryan told her he was sorry and began crying as she went into her bedroom and locked the door. The next morning, the victim recorded a conversation between her and Ryan where he admitted to raping her after she told him to stop, court documents say.

The woman sent the recorded conversation to Mesa police, and Ryan was arrested. He confessed to police he had raped her despite her pleas to stop, police say. Ryan was booked on two counts of sexual assault and his bond was set at $10,000.

His mother, Vallow, is accused of killing her two kids, JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan, in July 2019. JJ and Tylee’s remains were found at an Idaho home owned by Vallow’s husband, Charles Daybell. Vallow was arrested in February 2020, and prosecutors are seeking the death penalty. Daybell could also face the death penalty.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

The post Son of Lori Vallow-Daybell accused of raping woman at home appeared first on Local News 8.