IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – We are in the final stretch of the “Souper Bowl” showdown.

The annual community food drive accounts for about a third of food donations to the Community Food Basket.

It’s organized by student government classes at Skyline and Idaho Falls high school.

The final totals are expected to be announced early next week.

Students say the event is showing them how the community can be brought together.

“We’ve been incredibly grateful for the outpouring of support from the community,” Idaho Falls student Crew Peterson said. “We’ve seen a lot of elementary school students, a lot of middle school students, just a lot of local businesses step up and just try to help their neighbors essentially. It’s just been incredible to see.”

Idaho Falls High School will still be taking donations during their home basketball game Friday at 7:30 p.m.

