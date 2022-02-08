IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — For the 17th year in a row, the Idaho Falls School District #91 Souper Bowl took place from January 24 to February 4.

This drive is completely administered by District #91 school youth and provides a much-needed boost to the Community Food Basket – Idaho Falls shelves after the rush of the holidays.

Each school sets an ambitious goal to collect a certain number of food items and monetary donations to be given to CFBIF. This food helps move the agency into the spring and summer months when many children are home from school and eating more daily meals at home.

“During the spring and summer months a family’s food bill can double or triple because kids are no longer eating breakfast and lunch in the schools. Add into that equation the increased cost of food due to rapid inflation and many families will struggle in the coming months to provide adequate nutrition to their families. This Souper Bowl drive helps Community Food Basket fill in the gaps,” Community Food Basket Executive Director Ariel Jackson said.

While the food donations help to restock CFBIF shelves, the dollars collected also allow CFBIF to purchase needed food items later in the year. Community Food Basket has the ability to turn every $1.00 received into $4.80 worth of food so every dollar has a huge impact.

CFBIF works to meet the emergency food needs of families and individuals facing food-insecurity in the greater Idaho Falls area and is feeding up to 2,000 local families per month.

If you’re interested in contributing to Community Food Basket Idaho Falls, please donate at www.FeedIdahoFalls.org or mail a check payable to the Community Food Basket – Idaho Falls at P.O. Box 2236, Idaho Falls, ID 83403.

