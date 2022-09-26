SALMON, Idaho – (KIFI) Investigators with the U.S. Forest Service have determined the Moose Fire was caused by an unextinguished and unattended campfire, which spread to adjacent vegetation on the afternoon of July 17th. A wildland fire investigation team comprised of U.S. Forest Service Special Agents and Law Enforcement Officers, aided by local law enforcement, conducted numerous interviews along with forensic processing of the origin area. They say the incident occurred during a period of high temperatures, low humidity, and winds estimated around 30 miles per hour (MPH). The fire began on a small flat commonly used as a dispersed camping area, across from the Moose Creek drainage, between Salmon River Road and the Main Salmon River, approximately 5.6 miles west of North Fork, Idaho.

The fire started on a busy weekend on the river corridor and numerous members of the public have provided helpful information to the investigation. Investigators believe the fire may have been left smoldering in a rock fire ring from the previous night. They’re asking for your help in identifying anyone who may have been present at the camping area from the afternoon of Saturday, July 16, to the morning of Sunday, July 17. If you believe you have information pertinent to the start of the fire, please send an email to SM.FS.2022MooseTip@usda.gov. Please include detailed information and contact details if you’re willing to speak with an investigator.

The post Source of Moose Fire Found but search remains for who started the fire? appeared first on Local News 8.