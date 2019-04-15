South Carolina church vandalized with ‘submit to God thru Islam’ on Palm Sunday: police

A South Carolina church had three of its 125-year-old windows broken and was vandalized with Islamic-themed graffiti Sunday hours after celebrating Palm Sunday.

“Submit to God thru Islam” and “Muhammed is his prophet” were spray-painted on the outside of Midway Presbyterian Church, according to local police.

The Anderson Police Department is offering a reward for any information that leads to the arrest of the individuals who vandalized the church building.

Church members, on Sunday afternoon, covered the windows ahead of the thunderstorms Sunday night.

Police posted about the incident in the afternoon Sunday. The church’s service began earlier in the day at 10:30 a.m.

The church’s mission statement says “our purpose is to call people into a living and growing relationship with God in Jesus Christ with the help of the Holy Spirit, and to promote the mission of Christ in compassionate ministries. We intend to be a welcoming and caring church – a church family that nurtures a sense of community and belonging. We want young and old to join us in the Christian pilgrimage as sojourners in the great adventure of faith.”

The church dates its origins back to the 1800s.