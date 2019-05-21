South Carolina man caught with over $200G of stolen items in 'sophisticated' tunnel network: police

A South Carolina man was arrested last week after authorities discovered a complex network of subterranean tunnels allegedly used to conceal more than $200,000 worth of stolen items.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that 26-year-old Timothy Glenn Painter was arrested Friday after authorities executed a two-day search warrant on the property in Piedmont.

During a search of the four-acre property, investigators discovered a “sophisticated network of underground tunnels” that had a wealth of stolen property from neighboring areas in the state.

“Some of the stolen property was heavy construction equipment, transport trailers, vehicles, power tools and construction material,” the sheriff’s office said on Facebook.

Lt. Ryan Flood with the Greenville County Sheriff’s office told WLIX that authorities are still trying to piece together where the items came from.

“We don’t know if the stolen property that was recovered on Painter’s property were taken from Painter just himself or if there were other people involved, we’re still in the preliminary stages,” Flood told the television station.

Painter was arrested and charged with 8 counts of receiving stolen goods. He’s currently being held at the Greenville County Detention Center on a $133,400 bond.

Investigators said they anticipate additional charges as the investigation unfolds.