South Carolina man fondled himself in woman's yard after she rejected his offer to do yard work: police

A South Carolina man was arrested Sunday for allegedly masturbating in woman’s yard after she passed on his offer to rake leaves.

Shawn Demetrius Clark, 46, approached a woman Sunday morning outside her Spartanburg home, and offered to do yard work, police said in a news release that was cited by The State.

The woman, who was with her dog, declined his offer but gave me Clark a drink of water in a Styrofoam cup, police said.

Clark left the woman’s house, then returned to the back steps, according to the release. From inside the home, the woman’s daughter saw Clark masturbating, police said.

He then tried to jump a fence, but failed, and was arrested, the release said, adding that he was “unruly and passively resisted being cuffed.” The news release said Clark’s “shorts were unzipped and his genitals were exposed.”

Clark was booked in the Spartanburg County Detention Center on a charge of sexual exposure. Jail records cited by The State reportedly shot he remains in custody on a $5,000 bond.