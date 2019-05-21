South Carolina man who mistakenly shot, killed daughter arrested on drug charges, police say

A South Carolina man who says he shot and killed his daughter after mistaking her for a potential intruder was arrested Monday on drug charges, officials said.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said Jermaine Pressley, 43, was charged with possession with intent to distribute heroin and possession with intent to distribute cocaine after the drugs were discovered inside his home.

Deputies had been at the home investigating the fatal shooting of his daughter, 23-year-old Nadeja Jermainequa Pressley, on Sunday.

COPS SEARCHING 3 STATES FOR ‘ARMED AND DANGEROUS’ PERSON WHO ‘VIOLENTLY’ ASSAULTED PREGNANT WOMAN IN MARYLAND

Officials had previously told FOX Carolina that Pressley opened fire just after 1 a.m. on Sunday because he thought his daughter was an intruder attempting to gain entry into their home.

Pressley fired through the door, striking his daughter, who was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a coroner. An autopsy was planned for Monday.

OFF-DUTY FDNY FIREFIGHTER ATTACKED BY TEENS AFTER DEFENDING ELDERLY COUPLE, COPS SAY

Pressley, who has a prior conviction for possession with intent to distribute heroin, was denied bond a hearing on Sunday, according to the Greenville News.

He’s currently being held at the Greenville County Detention Center on no bond.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

The 43-year-old has not been charged in his daughter’s death, but investigators said the investigation is ongoing

The Associated Press contributed to this report.