South Carolina police arrest alleged serial rapist after more than 20 years at large

A South Carolina man accused of raping 12 women between 1995 and 2003 was arrested Tuesday, police said.

Gregory Frye, 52, was hit with “one count of burglary, first-degree kidnapping and criminal sexual conduct” with more charges likely to come, the Spartanburg Police Department said. About six months ago, authorities started to re-investigate the cases, which led them to collect new DNA samples and re-interview victims.

“Investigators from both agencies worked tirelessly reviewing all of the old cases, re-interviewing victims, identifying potential family members of possible suspects, collecting new DNA samples, and sending that evidence to the State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) for analysis,” the department said in a statement. “We received notification from SLED last week that through their analysis, a suspect with a matching DNA profile had been identified.”

REPORT ON PASTOR COUPLE’S SPENDING PROMPT ALLY’S WARNING TO NEWSPAPER: ‘I CUT PEOPLE’

The attacks all happened in the early morning hours at apartment complexes in Spartanburg County. One woman said she was attacked twice. The victims were described as white women who were ages 14 to 51 years old, ABC News reported. Authorities said it was possible there were more than 12 victims.

Frye lived and worked in the area “over the years,” ABC News reported.

“I can’t imagine how some of the victims must have felt knowing that it took this long,” Spartanburg County Sheriff Chuck Wright said Tuesday. “Prayers have been answered, I just want you to know that. There’s been a lot of people praying that we’d catch a break and we did. And not only did we catch a break, we ran with it.”

SOUTH CAROLINA GIRL, 10, WHO DIED AFTER FIGHT AT SCHOOL TOOK NO SERIOUS PHYSICAL HITS, STATE SENATOR SAYS

Frye is being held at the Spartanburg County Detention Center. It was not immediately clear if he had an attorney.

“This is just a great day to know we got at least one person that is going to be held accountable for a reign of terror that he’s caused for these victims,” Wright said. “These victims are stronger than that and they are really inspirational.”