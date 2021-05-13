YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK (KIFI) – Weather-permitting, the following roads in Yellowstone National Park will open Friday, May 14, at 8 a.m. to public motorists:
- South Entrance to West Thumb
- Lake Village to West Thumb
- West Thumb to Old Faithful (Craig Pass)
Conditions can change quickly, especially during spring and fall, and roads can temporarily close due to poor driving conditions.
googletag.cmd.push(function () {
googletag.display(“div-gpt-ad-6”);
});
For road status updates:
- Visit park roads.
- Text “82190” to 888-777 to receive Yellowstone road alerts on your mobile phone (an automatic text reply will confirm receipt and provide instructions).
- Call (307) 344-2117.
You can view road construction information HERE.
googletag.cmd.push(function () {
googletag.display(“div-gpt-ad-7”);
});
Expect traffic pattern changes and/or delays at the North Entrance and Old Faithful area.
The road between Tower-Roosevelt and Canyon Village is closed for the 2021 season.
The post South Entrance and select roads in Yellowstone to open Friday appeared first on Local News 8.