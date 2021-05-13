YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK (KIFI) – Weather-permitting, the following roads in Yellowstone National Park will open Friday, May 14, at 8 a.m. to public motorists: 

  • South Entrance to West Thumb 
  • Lake Village to West Thumb 
  • West Thumb to Old Faithful (Craig Pass)  

Conditions can change quickly, especially during spring and fall, and roads can temporarily close due to poor driving conditions. 

For road status updates: 

  • Visit park roads. 
  • Text “82190” to 888-777 to receive Yellowstone road alerts on your mobile phone (an automatic text reply will confirm receipt and provide instructions). 
  • Call (307) 344-2117. 

You can view road construction information HERE.

Expect traffic pattern changes and/or delays at the North Entrance and Old Faithful area.  

The road between Tower-Roosevelt and Canyon Village is closed for the 2021 season.

