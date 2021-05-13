YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK (KIFI) – Weather-permitting, the following roads in Yellowstone National Park will open Friday, May 14, at 8 a.m. to public motorists:

South Entrance to West Thumb

Lake Village to West Thumb

West Thumb to Old Faithful (Craig Pass)

Conditions can change quickly, especially during spring and fall, and roads can temporarily close due to poor driving conditions.

googletag.cmd.push(function () {

googletag.display(“div-gpt-ad-6”);

});

For road status updates:

Visit park roads.

Text “82190” to 888-777 to receive Yellowstone road alerts on your mobile phone (an automatic text reply will confirm receipt and provide instructions).

Call (307) 344-2117.

You can view road construction information HERE.

googletag.cmd.push(function () {

googletag.display(“div-gpt-ad-7”);

});

Expect traffic pattern changes and/or delays at the North Entrance and Old Faithful area.

The road between Tower-Roosevelt and Canyon Village is closed for the 2021 season.

The post South Entrance and select roads in Yellowstone to open Friday appeared first on Local News 8.