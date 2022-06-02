BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) – People living along a section of South Fisher in Blackfoot need to be ready for some construction work.

The City of Blackfoot Water Department will be replacing multiple water service lines and water main lines on S. Fisher from E. Walker to South Street.

Construction is schedule to begin on Monday and is anticipated to be completed by August 10, 2022.

During the work, there will be road closures and detours. Water to individual residences will be disrupted when the city service line is replaced. The contractor will notify the resident at the time of disruption. When water is disrupted to the area for mainline work the contractor will notify affected residences by door hanger, 24 hours before the planned disruption.

None of the disruptions should last more than eight hours at a time. Residences will have access to their driveways, but on-street parking may be limited at times.

This work is being done ahead of the S. Fisher Road reconstruction that is expected to take place next summer.

