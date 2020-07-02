Local News

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI/KIDK)-The Bridger-Teton National Forest is expecting a busy holiday weekend in the Snake River Canyon. It is taking steps to manage boat ramps for physical distancing between non-commercial families and groups.

Specifically, recreationists can expect to see efforts in place at the West Table and Sheep Gulch access points. Some of the key components will include:

Limiting the number of vehicles and parties on the ramps at any one time.

Asking families/parties to wait together for launch, away from other parties, at designated holding positions.

Requesting floaters to run shuttles before launching their trip – rather than leaving people and gear in the limited space at the take out ramp at Sheep Gulch for extended periods while a shuttle is run.

Encouraging visitors to maintain physical distance between families/parties at all times.

Limiting the number of people allowed to remain on the Sheep Gulch boat ramp to only those needed for loading boats and gear on vehicles & trailers.

Do not expect to hitch hike for a shuttle in the corridor

Non-commercial boaters can expect some delays in accessing ramps at West Table and the Sheep Gulch boat ramps, especially during peak times.

“July 4 weekend is one of the busiest of the year on the river and usually we have visitors pretty much on top of one another,” said Wild & Scenic River Manager David Cernicek. “With public health situation here in Wyoming and in neighboring states, we must have everybody’s help to protect families and keep the river open for continued use.”

Cernicek said he hopes the public will be patient at the boat ramps and support efforts to keep everyone safe and the rive open.

Commercial operators have been operating under special precautions since spring. They have been limiting the combination of non-familial groups in large boats only, mask wearing off the water, and only two companies on boat ramps at any given time.