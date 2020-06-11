BOISE, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-The Bistline Fund usually awards its annual grants for visual performing arts projects and programs. But this year, the Idaho Community Foundation said those grants are intended to help whatever needs an organization may identify.

“COVID-19 has made it impossible, extremely difficult or unfeasible for many nonprofits, especially the art-based nonprofits the Bistline Foundation supports, to fulfill the community interests they were designed to address,” said Bruce Bistline, a fund advisor for the F.M., Anne G., and Beverly B. Bistline Foundation Fund in ICF.“If they tell us that, given the current circumstances, they need it to pay rent or pay staff salaries there is no reason for us to question that or to suddenly question the value of that organization.”

The Foundation was established by Pocatello philanthropist Beverly Bistline in 1999 in honor of her parents. It became part of the Idaho Community Foundation in 2011 and awards grants twice a year.

This year, the foundations announced grants of $78,000.

Recipients of the spring grant cycle are:

Empower Humanity – $15,000 to pay the mortgage, payroll and overhead until it returns to full functionality.

Idaho Falls Arts Council – $10,000 to support staffing for 2020-2021 educational programming at ARTitorium on Broadway.

Idaho State-Civic Symphony – $5,000 to present the Idaho premiere of Vaughan Williams “A Sea Symphony” with the ISU Concert Choirs and Camerata Singers.

Idaho State-Civic Symphony – $15,000 to bridge the financial gap between the 2019/2020 season and 2020/2021 season

Lava Lake Elementary – $2,500 to purchase quality instruments for music education at the K-6 school, including xylophones, metallophones, drums and other percussion instruments

My World Discovery Museum – $8,500 to supply art materials and start-up costs in several exhibit areas as well as support the museum’s mission by providing operating support.

North Gem Education Foundation – $1,102 to continue and enhance the Art and Literature class and the Music and Literature class.

Old Town Actors Studio – $4,500 to produce a small edgy musical in fall 2021

Oneida County Library – $6,000 to provide curbside grab & go arts and craft bags for youth in the community

Pocatello Art Center – $5,288 to create a series of online art video lessons by accomplished local artists for children and adults.

The Cabin – $5,000 to provide support for The Cabin’s summer residencies for underserved youth of the Shoshone-Bannock tribes living on the Fort Hall Reservation.