POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – The Southeast Idaho MATHCOUNTS Chapter received a grant for $5,000 from Bayer Fund.

The grant will be used to help with the 2022 Chapter Competition that will be held in February 2022.

MATHCOUNTS is a non-profit, middle-school mathematics enrichment program focused on encouraging critical thinking and problem-solving skills in middle school children.

googletag.cmd.push(function () {

googletag.display(“div-gpt-ad-6”);

});

“MATHCOUNTS is a one of a kind program that recognizes students who excel at math. The Southeast Idaho Chapter is the largest chapter in the state. It is our goal to engage as many eligible schools from the region as possible, and especially to increase participation from smaller schools in outlying communities, as it is well-known that many of these schools have a strong need, but limited resources, for increased STEM education opportunities,” said Krystal Chanda of A&E Engineering, Inc., Coordinator of the Southeast Idaho MATHCOUNTS Chapter Competition.

In 2020, Bayer Fund awarded more than $17 million to over 3,400 charitable and nonprofit organizations to help address essential needs in food and nutrition, STEM education and community development.

The post Southeast Idaho MATHCOUNTS receives $5,000 grant appeared first on Local News 8.