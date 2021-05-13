POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Following the Food and Drug Administration’s authorization of Pfizer/BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine for 12-to-15-year-olds, Southeastern Idaho Public Health Director Maggie Mann announced southeast Idaho is ready to begin vaccinating this age group.

“This is an extraordinary development on our path back to normalcy — we now have more Idaho residents eligible to

roll up their sleeves to protect themselves and others from this deadly disease,” Mann said. “We have been planning

and preparing for this moment and are ready to begin vaccinating teens 12 and older. Start making your plan, southeast Idaho — let’s get our kids their shot as soon as possible so they are fully vaccinated and protected in time for a fun, safe summer.”

Area providers can start vaccinating teens 12 and over as soon as possible. Teens age 12 to 15 will be able to get

vaccinated at locations where Pfizer vaccines are available, and they can be found on the SIPH website HERE. Parent or guardian consent is required for COVID-19 vaccination for people younger than 18 years old.

“I am so excited to get our kids back to all the things they love this summer — playing with friends, swimming, camps,

sports, walks and bike rides, activities, vacations, and more,” Mann said. “And now, with the ability to get vaccinated, our teens 12 and older can have a significant level of extra protection to keep themselves, their families, and their

communities safe.”

The Pfizer vaccine has gone through rigorous clinical trials on children in this age group and has proven to be a highly

safe and effective preventative measure against the deadly coronavirus, the health department said.

“Every person who gets vaccinated helps us slow the spread of this disease and protect those who cannot get vaccinated,” Mann said.

To locate a Pfizer vaccine, call your local public health office or call the COVID-19 hotline at 208-234-5875. The COVID-19 Hotline is open Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. and Friday from 9 a.m. to Noon.

