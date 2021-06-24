POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Southeastern Idaho Public Health and Idaho State Police are conducting a free Drug Impairment Training for Educational Professionals (DITEP) on Thursday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The goal of the training is to equip educational professionals with the skills to identify alcohol or drug-impaired students and ensure a safe learning environment.

Participants are learning how to identify the signs of impairment by drug type. DITEP is a one-day training for anyone interested in general drug education and policies.

