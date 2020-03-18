IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Southeastern Idaho Public Health is urging community members to do the following to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

When sick, work or engage in schooling from home whenever possible.

Limit social gatherings in groups to no more than 10 people

Avoid discretionary travel, shopping trips and social visits.

Do not visit nursing homes, retirement communities or long-term care facilities unless to provide critical assistance.

If you are sick, limit contact with others as much as possible

Avoid people who are sick

Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.

Cover your nose and mouth with a tissue or your sleeve when you cough or sneeze.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

The above recommendations are shown to dramatically reduce the transmission of COVID-19 and keeps people safe. This is the core critical challenge: to delay the spread of disease to reduce the peak number of people who are infected, in order not to exceed the capacity of the health care system.

By preserving the limited capacity of the district’s healthcare system, temporarily limiting social and recreational gatherings will help ensure that a health crisis does not become a humanitarian disaster.

“We understand this situation is stressful. We can all take steps, though, to reduce transmission in our communities. Stay home if you are sick, wash your hands and practice social distancing of six feet between you and others. Together, we can make a difference,” said Maggie Mann, Southeastern Idaho Public Health District Director.

Republican Gov. Brad Little announced Wednesday the state was adopting federal guidelines that include avoiding social gathering of more than 10 people.

The guidelines also call for not eating or drinking in bars, restaurants and food courts, but to use drive-thru or pickup options.

Little also recommends avoiding discretionary travel and shopping.

Through the end of March, Idahoans are encouraged to:

Do not visit nursing homes, retirement homes, or long-term care facilities unless to provide critical assistance, but still to find ways to connect with loved ones in these facilities, such as phone, text, Facetime, and others

Avoid discretionary travel

Avoid social gatherings of more than 10 people

Continue to practice good hygiene

Work from home whenever possible – UNLESS you work in a critical infrastructure industry, such as healthcare, medicine and food supply

Take advantage of the many drive-thru, pickup, or delivery options for food. Businesses are stepping up to make these options even more available than before, in order to serve customers and keep people working.

“These are recommendations to keep you and your neighbors healthy,” Governor Little said. “If you are in the category of our vulnerable population – the elderly or health-compromised – stay home and away from other people for the next few weeks. Idahoans need to be there for each other and reach out to neighbors and family members who need support.”

The Governor encourages school districts to follow the latest CDC guidelines for school closures when considering whether to close schools for a period of time.

“I am not mandating categorical closures of schools and other establishments at this time. Local leaders and operators of those facilities will make their own judgment calls about whether to do that,” Governor Little added. “Idaho is a very diverse and expansive state. A solution for one area might not be the solution for another part of the state.”

Idaho health officials say nine people in Idaho have tested positive for COVID-19.

Little said mandatory measures could eventually be put in place depending on the extent of the virus outbreak.