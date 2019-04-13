Southern states brace for severe weather; tornado warnings issued

As several Midwestern states are digging out from a spring snowstorm, the South is bracing for weekend thunderstorms that could bring tornadoes.

The National Weather Service said strong winds and hail were expected in the South. Tornadoes are also possible Saturday in parts of Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Arkansas and eastern Texas, and then Sunday in Georgia, according to the forecasts.

“Even a weak tornado that hits the right location can still be pretty devastating,” Adam Baker, a weather service forecaster, said.

The National Weather Service issued a severe weather statement Saturday for the west-central Nacogdoches and southeastern Cherokee counties in Texas. A tornado warning was issued in the counties, saying residents could see quarter-size hail as well.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration issued several weather watches. The center said the area from east Texas to Mississippi may see strong tornadoes were.

“The most dangerous period for tornadoes being between about 2 to 8 pm. CDT,” the center said.

ABC 13 reported a large tornado has been spotted near Hearne, Texas. Hailstones the size of baseballs were spotted in parts of Bexar County, Texas, on Saturday.

On Sunday, the threat for severe storms shifts eastward and stretches from the Ohio River Valley to the Southeast, Fox News meteorologist Brandon Noriega said. On Sunday, thunderstorms were likely to hit Augusta, Ga., where the Masters Tournament is being held, the Weather Channel reported.

On Friday, the storm hovering over parts of Minnesota, South Dakota and North Dakota was the second “bomb cyclone” storm system to hit the region in a month. The blizzard was blamed for hundreds of vehicle crashes in Minnesota and left behind 25 inches of snow in northeast South Dakota.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.