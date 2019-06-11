Southern Wyoming rivers rising from snowmelt, rain

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) – Rivers in southern Wyoming are rising from mountain snowmelt runoff, and expected rain later this week is likely to send some above flood stage.



The National Weather Service has posted a flood warning for the North Platte River at Saratoga in Carbon County.



The river is expected to exceed flood stage about noon Friday from Saratoga to Sinclair.



The Medicine Bow and Laramie rivers also are expected to rise to flood flows by the weekend into early next week.



Numerous afternoon mountain rain showers are forecasted Thursday through Saturday over the Laramie and Upper North Platte watersheds.



The rivers are expected to remain at moderate to high levels through the end of next week.



Elsewhere in Wyoming, rivers and streams that ran high over the weekend are falling.