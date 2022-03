SALMON, Idaho (KIFI) – New details have been released on what caused a deadly fire in Salmon on Saturday.

Salmon Police say a space heater caused the fire that started approximately 8 a.m. on March 5.

The homeowner had already succumbed to the smoke inhalation when firefighters arrived.

She was identified as 70-year-old Susan Burns. They say she was wheelchair bound and lived alone.

