CHUBBUCK, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Our pet population is getting curbed in Chubbuck.

The All About the Animals Coalition held a spay/neuter clinic Saturday at Alpine Animal Hospital.

The clinic helped benefit pets of Fort Hall residents and Shoshone-Bannock tribal members.

The coalition hopes to reduce the number of homeless animals on reservation lands.

Kristin Sanger says that help from non-profits help make this become a reality.

“We were able to get a grant from the aspca to help us be able to do three clinics and a voucher release to spay and neuter as many animals for fort hall as possible,” Sanger said. “Fort Hall just being designated, because they need the most resources at this time.”

There will be two more clinics happening in October and November.

Many are already pre registered.