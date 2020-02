News

SUGAR CITY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Wednesday night’s game for Sugar Salem was also senior night.

It also proved to be a very special night for one of their own.

The Diggers student section was chanting for Kimball Miller to come into the game.

Miller is a student with Down Syndrome.

With 7.7 seconds left on the clock, the ball was passed to Kimball, and he went in for the lay-up and scored before time expired.